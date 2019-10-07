Comparison of Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

We will be comparing the differences between Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 7.31 31.59M 2.18 15.86 Old Point Financial Corporation 24 0.00 3.30M 1.15 19.58

Demonstrates Southside Bancshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Old Point Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Southside Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares Inc. 93,822,393.82% 10.2% 1.2% Old Point Financial Corporation 13,965,298.35% 4.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Old Point Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southside Bancshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 39.3%. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 8.5% are Old Point Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04% Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53%

For the past year Southside Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc. beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.