Comparison of South State Corporation (SSB) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

This is a contrast between South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation 69 4.26 N/A 4.94 14.66 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.48 N/A 2.82 13.12

Table 1 highlights South State Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than South State Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. South State Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

South State Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Competitively, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for South State Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score South State Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is $44, which is potential 18.34% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both South State Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 77.1% respectively. 2% are South State Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South State Corporation -2.76% 0.89% 8.06% 4.34% -17.49% 20.7% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation -4.07% -0.27% -5.11% -8.2% -18.77% 7.44%

For the past year South State Corporation was more bullish than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Summary

South State Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.