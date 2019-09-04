Comparison of South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us South Mountain Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
Summary
South Mountain Merger Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
