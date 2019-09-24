Comparison of South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both South Mountain Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.5% respectively. Comparatively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.