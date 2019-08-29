Comparison of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) compete with each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 2.83 N/A 2.21 15.81 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 57 0.00 N/A 4.71 12.41

Demonstrates Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.1% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.4 shows that Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 43.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.3% and 66.7%. About 3.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53% The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54%

For the past year Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.