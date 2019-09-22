Comparison of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) and People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

As Money Center Banks companies, Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 3.05 N/A 2.21 15.81 People’s Utah Bancorp 28 4.78 N/A 2.23 13.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and People’s Utah Bancorp. People’s Utah Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than People’s Utah Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and People’s Utah Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1% People’s Utah Bancorp 0.00% 14.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.4 beta means Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, People’s Utah Bancorp’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and People’s Utah Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 38.3% and 38.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are People’s Utah Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53% People’s Utah Bancorp 3.48% 0.83% 7.68% 3.06% -15.01% 0.5%

For the past year Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than People’s Utah Bancorp