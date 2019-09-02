Comparison of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 2.84 N/A 2.21 15.81 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 80 0.00 N/A 8.63 9.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.2% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.4 beta means Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.3% and 70.8%. About 3.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -0.39% -0.32% -6.36% -7.08% -13.57% 5.54%

For the past year Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.