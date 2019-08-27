Comparison of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.61 N/A -0.53 0.00 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 18 2.09 N/A 1.38 12.63

Table 1 demonstrates Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 8.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.87% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares and 0% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. -1.75% -0.71% 1.04% 1.41% -0.79% 1.98% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.58% -4.29% -10.73% -4.24% -15.7% 4.32%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. was less bullish than Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also invests in Canada, Mexico, Chile, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The firm primarily invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels. It was formerly known as Host Marriott Corporation. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.