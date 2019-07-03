Comparison of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), both competing one another are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.54 N/A -0.42 0.00 Hersha Hospitality Trust 18 1.27 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Hersha Hospitality Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.4% Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 11.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Hersha Hospitality Trust are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 99.9% respectively. About 1.2% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.57% 3.21% -4.18% 5.83% 4.73% 26.2% Hersha Hospitality Trust -0.27% 2.09% 0.6% 2.26% -4.48% 5.7%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. was more bullish than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.