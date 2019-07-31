Comparison of Sotheby’s (BID) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Both Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 44 2.65 N/A 1.98 18.93 Qurate Retail Inc. 16 0.45 N/A 0.79 16.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sotheby’s and Qurate Retail Inc. Qurate Retail Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sotheby’s. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Sotheby’s’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sotheby’s shares are held by institutional investors while 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Sotheby’s’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc. has 96.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s -5.2% -13.6% -7.08% -8.67% -33.78% -5.86% Qurate Retail Inc. -25.27% -29.6% -41.36% -47.65% -46.46% -31.62%

For the past year Sotheby’s has stronger performance than Qurate Retail Inc.

Summary

Sotheby’s beats on 9 of the 8 factors Qurate Retail Inc.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.