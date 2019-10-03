Comparison of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is a contrast between Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 74.06M -2.43 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3,365,904,649.37% -136.6% -49.1% Pfenex Inc. 359,926,017.26% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Pfenex Inc. on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.37%. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.