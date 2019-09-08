Comparison of SORL Auto Parts Inc. (SORL) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

As Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, SORL Auto Parts Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SORL Auto Parts Inc. 3 0.12 N/A 0.70 4.83 Ford Motor Company 10 0.23 N/A 0.74 12.86

Table 1 demonstrates SORL Auto Parts Inc. and Ford Motor Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ford Motor Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SORL Auto Parts Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SORL Auto Parts Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ford Motor Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has SORL Auto Parts Inc. and Ford Motor Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SORL Auto Parts Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 1.8% Ford Motor Company 0.00% 6% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.39 shows that SORL Auto Parts Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ford Motor Company’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

SORL Auto Parts Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ford Motor Company are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Ford Motor Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SORL Auto Parts Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SORL Auto Parts Inc. and Ford Motor Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SORL Auto Parts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ford Motor Company 0 1 2 2.67

Ford Motor Company on the other hand boasts of a $11.67 average price target and a 24.95% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.1% of SORL Auto Parts Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Ford Motor Company are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of SORL Auto Parts Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Ford Motor Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SORL Auto Parts Inc. -2.61% -6.41% -9.19% 25.37% -32.26% 78.72% Ford Motor Company -7.74% -6.11% -7.48% 9.41% -5.36% 24.58%

For the past year SORL Auto Parts Inc. was more bullish than Ford Motor Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ford Motor Company beats SORL Auto Parts Inc.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. Its Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental car companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.