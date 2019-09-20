Comparison of Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a beta of 2.86 and its 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 775.15% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.85%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.