Comparison of Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s current beta is 2.83 and it happens to be 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sophiris Bio Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 417.02% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.83. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 197.62% and its average price target is $10. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.9% and 12.4% respectively. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.