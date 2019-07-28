Comparison of Sony Corporation (SNE) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Both Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Corporation 49 0.00 N/A 6.44 7.75 Universal Electronics Inc. 37 0.84 N/A 1.38 31.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Universal Electronics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sony Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sony Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Universal Electronics Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sony Corporation and Universal Electronics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Corporation 0.00% 26% 4.5% Universal Electronics Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Sony Corporation’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Universal Electronics Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Sony Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Universal Electronics Inc. are 1.4 and 0.8 respectively. Universal Electronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sony Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sony Corporation and Universal Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Universal Electronics Inc. is $45, which is potential 6.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sony Corporation and Universal Electronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.8% and 95.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Universal Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sony Corporation 2.44% 5.56% 10.83% -7.64% 3.31% 3.44% Universal Electronics Inc. -1.4% 12.59% 55.72% 18.32% 51.18% 72.23%

For the past year Sony Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Universal Electronics Inc.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.