Comparison of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Since Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|13
|1.29
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Knowles Corporation
|17
|2.12
|N/A
|0.52
|39.06
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sonim Technologies Inc. and Knowles Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Knowles Corporation
|0.00%
|5.8%
|4.3%
Liquidity
1.2 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. Its rival Knowles Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Knowles Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sonim Technologies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Knowles Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Knowles Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Knowles Corporation has an average target price of $34, with potential upside of 72.94%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sonim Technologies Inc. and Knowles Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.3% and 0%. About 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Knowles Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|-20.82%
|-14.12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.73%
|Knowles Corporation
|11.87%
|10.84%
|9.7%
|33.27%
|16.49%
|52.89%
For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Knowles Corporation.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Knowles Corporation beats Sonim Technologies Inc.
Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.
