Comparison of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)

Since Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 13 1.04 N/A -0.88 0.00 Infinera Corporation 4 0.76 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sonim Technologies Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Infinera Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Infinera Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Infinera Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Infinera Corporation is $6.5, which is potential 36.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares and 83.8% of Infinera Corporation shares. Insiders held 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Infinera Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. has 0.73% stronger performance while Infinera Corporation has -3.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Sonim Technologies Inc. beats Infinera Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.