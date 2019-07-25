Comparison of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

We are contrasting Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -0.89 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.42 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sonic Foundry Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sonic Foundry Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonic Foundry Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.14% and 12.3%. 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 9.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend while Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.