Comparison of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

Both Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 1 0.00 2.94M -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sonic Foundry Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 273,950,397.15% 0% 0% CounterPath Corporation 244,938,765.31% -98.6% -42.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sonic Foundry Inc. and CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.14% and 5.8% respectively. 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are CounterPath Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. has stronger performance than CounterPath Corporation

Summary

Sonic Foundry Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.