Comparison of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) and CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) and CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX), both competing one another are Auto Dealerships companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive Inc. 19 0.12 N/A 2.25 12.24 CarMax Inc. 74 0.70 N/A 5.05 17.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sonic Automotive Inc. and CarMax Inc. CarMax Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Automotive Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sonic Automotive Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarMax Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) and CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.7% CarMax Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Automotive Inc. has a beta of 1.87 and its 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CarMax Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sonic Automotive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, CarMax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. CarMax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonic Automotive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sonic Automotive Inc. and CarMax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 CarMax Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Sonic Automotive Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.33, while its potential downside is -41.51%. Meanwhile, CarMax Inc.’s consensus target price is $99.63, while its potential upside is 18.75%. Based on the data shown earlier, CarMax Inc. is looking more favorable than Sonic Automotive Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sonic Automotive Inc. and CarMax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 0%. Insiders held 10.2% of Sonic Automotive Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of CarMax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Automotive Inc. 5.96% 18.07% 36.35% 79.14% 38.2% 100.36% CarMax Inc. -1.22% 0.69% 12.01% 48.82% 16.87% 39.9%

For the past year Sonic Automotive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CarMax Inc.

Summary

CarMax Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Sonic Automotive Inc.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also offers reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with other financial institutions. In addition, it sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. As of March 30, 2017, the company operated 170 used car stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.