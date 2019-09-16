Comparison of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.61 N/A -0.61 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Soligenix Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Soligenix Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.