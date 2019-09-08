Comparison of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.87 N/A -0.61 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.18 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Soligenix Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Soligenix Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Soligenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 30%. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.