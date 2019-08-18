Comparison of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.54 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 14 1.32 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Solid Biosciences Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Solid Biosciences Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -60.2% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Solid Biosciences Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Solid Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Solid Biosciences Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Solid Biosciences Inc. is $8, with potential downside of -9.19%. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.33 consensus price target and a 119.88% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than Solid Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.8% of Solid Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solid Biosciences Inc. 23.23% 9.56% -39.75% -77.48% -85.08% -78.62% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11%

For the past year Solid Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Solid Biosciences Inc.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.