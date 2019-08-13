Comparison of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

This is a contrast between Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00 OpGen Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -1.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OpGen Inc. 0.00% -313.6% -133.7%

Risk & Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.21. Competitively, OpGen Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and OpGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

OpGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 2,035.23% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of OpGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% are Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, OpGen Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65% OpGen Inc. 6.12% -11.34% -26.87% -76.63% -81.47% -73.06%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has 28.65% stronger performance while OpGen Inc. has -73.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OpGen Inc.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.