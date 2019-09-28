Comparison of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)

We will be comparing the differences between Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 7.79M -0.62 0.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 5 0.00 26.48M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 426,358,710.52% 0% 0% Cytosorbents Corporation 528,542,914.17% -103.9% -56.9%

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.21 beta. Competitively, Cytosorbents Corporation’s beta is 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65% Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has 28.65% stronger performance while Cytosorbents Corporation has -13.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cytosorbents Corporation beats Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.