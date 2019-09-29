Comparison of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.10 65.45M -0.13 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 28 0.00 239.48M -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has SolarWinds Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 366,666,666.67% -1.6% -0.8% Slack Technologies Inc. 862,680,115.27% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

The downside potential is -7.21% for SolarWinds Corporation with consensus price target of $17.5. On the other hand, Slack Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 55.44% and its consensus price target is $34.29. The results provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares and 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. About 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Slack Technologies Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.