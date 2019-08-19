Comparison of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Both Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.83 N/A 1.82 7.87 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.23 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Liquidity

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor USA Compression Partners LP are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 3 2.75

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s upside potential is 40.79% at a $19.5 average price target. USA Compression Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $18.25 average price target and a 15.14% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is looking more favorable than USA Compression Partners LP, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 37.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, USA Compression Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. was less bullish than USA Compression Partners LP.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors USA Compression Partners LP.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.