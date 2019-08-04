Comparison of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The two are both Semiconductor – Specialized companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 49 3.09 N/A 2.27 28.71 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 9 0.52 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 142% -7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.13 beta indicates that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 87.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.3. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has 2.3 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$48.5 is SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -25.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94% and 90.3%. 2.8% are SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 4.37% 4.7% 47.78% 54.39% 23.08% 85.84% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 1.38% 4.15% 10.94% 88.89% -1.34% 77.94%

For the past year SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.