Comparison of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

As Asset Management businesses, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.70 N/A 0.98 17.15 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.35% for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. with average target price of $18.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Futu Holdings Limited.