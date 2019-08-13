Comparison of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

As Asset Management businesses, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.70
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 7.35% for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. with average target price of $18.25.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Futu Holdings Limited.
