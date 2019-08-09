Comparison of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

As Asset Management companies, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.64
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 8.31% for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. with consensus price target of $18.25.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 28.35%. Insiders owned roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
