Comparison of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

As Asset Management companies, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.64 N/A 0.98 17.15 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.31% for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. with consensus price target of $18.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 28.35%. Insiders owned roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.