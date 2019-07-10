Comparison of Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) are two firms in the Diversified Investments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital Ltd. 21 5.70 N/A 1.58 13.29 Marine Petroleum Trust 2 4.94 N/A 0.37 6.76

Table 1 highlights Solar Capital Ltd. and Marine Petroleum Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marine Petroleum Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Solar Capital Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Solar Capital Ltd. is currently more expensive than Marine Petroleum Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solar Capital Ltd. and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Marine Petroleum Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Solar Capital Ltd. and Marine Petroleum Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Solar Capital Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.37% of Solar Capital Ltd. shares and 1.6% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares. Solar Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 5.94%. Competitively, 19.42% are Marine Petroleum Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Capital Ltd. -0.85% -1.54% 0.86% 0.14% -0.94% 9.59% Marine Petroleum Trust 7.69% 8.62% 21.15% -20.75% -23.87% 36.96%

For the past year Solar Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Solar Capital Ltd. beats Marine Petroleum Trust.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund??s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.