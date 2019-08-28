Comparison of Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

As Diversified Investments businesses, Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital Ltd. 21 5.61 N/A 1.70 12.24 GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 4 33.14 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Solar Capital Ltd. and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Solar Capital Ltd. and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$22.5 is Solar Capital Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.37% of Solar Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.45% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.94% of Solar Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Capital Ltd. 0% 1.86% -2.31% 1.57% -2.58% 8.18% GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust -2.16% -1.52% 4.14% 7.09% -10.65% 22.43%

For the past year Solar Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust

Summary

Solar Capital Ltd. beats GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund??s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities. It also invests in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production, or distribution of natural resources, such as gas and oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals, and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The fund makes its investments using call options. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, Energy Select Sector Index, and Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by Gabelli. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust was formed on January 4, 2005 and is domiciled in United States.