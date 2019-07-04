Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 25.94 N/A -1.80 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 169.22 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 67.2%. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.