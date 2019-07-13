Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.42 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 95.24% respectively. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.