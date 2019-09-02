Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.32 N/A -1.79 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 31.2%. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. Insiders Competitively, held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.