Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

We are contrasting Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.29 N/A -1.80 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 86.15 N/A -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.5 and 13.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 44.4%. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.