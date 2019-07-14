Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

13.5 and 13.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.