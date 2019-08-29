Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 538.76 N/A -1.79 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 192.20 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.