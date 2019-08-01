Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.97 N/A -1.80 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and CohBar Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Its competitor CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.