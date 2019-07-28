Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.97 N/A -1.80 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

13.5 and 13.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.