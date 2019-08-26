Comparison of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) and Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Both Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) and Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) are each other’s competitor in the Computer Peripherals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -0.06 0.00 Stratasys Ltd. 25 1.87 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Socket Mobile Inc. and Stratasys Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Socket Mobile Inc. and Stratasys Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -3.1% Stratasys Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Socket Mobile Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. In other hand, Stratasys Ltd. has beta of 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Socket Mobile Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Stratasys Ltd. has 3.8 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stratasys Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Socket Mobile Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. and Stratasys Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stratasys Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Stratasys Ltd. is $26, which is potential 14.94% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Socket Mobile Inc. shares and 77.8% of Stratasys Ltd. shares. About 25.76% of Socket Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.43% of Stratasys Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Socket Mobile Inc. 10.83% 23.72% 14.83% 33% 9.92% 77.33% Stratasys Ltd. -3.89% -1.52% 21.53% 13.74% 46.02% 54.86%

For the past year Socket Mobile Inc. has stronger performance than Stratasys Ltd.

Summary

Stratasys Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Socket Mobile Inc.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. Its 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM, cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, smooth curvature printing inkjet-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations, as well as non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers and designers. The companyÂ’s products and services are used in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, medical processes and medical devices, education, dental, jewelry, and other industries. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.