Comparison of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS). The two are both Computer Peripherals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile Inc. 2 0.00 4.38M -0.06 0.00 One Stop Systems Inc. 2 0.00 10.01M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile Inc. 186,589,418.08% -4.6% -3.1% One Stop Systems Inc. 411,646,173.46% -5.2% -4.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Socket Mobile Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, One Stop Systems Inc. has 1.8 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. One Stop Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Socket Mobile Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. and One Stop Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, One Stop Systems Inc.’s average price target is $3.75, while its potential upside is 44.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Socket Mobile Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.6% of One Stop Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 25.76% of Socket Mobile Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are One Stop Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Socket Mobile Inc. 10.83% 23.72% 14.83% 33% 9.92% 77.33% One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43%

For the past year Socket Mobile Inc. had bullish trend while One Stop Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

One Stop Systems Inc. beats Socket Mobile Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.