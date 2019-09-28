Comparison of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) and Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Both Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) and Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) are each other’s competitor in the Computer Peripherals industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile Inc. 2 0.00 4.38M -0.06 0.00 Mercury Systems Inc. 84 1.91 54.31M 0.92 88.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Socket Mobile Inc. and Mercury Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile Inc. 185,036,542.60% -4.6% -3.1% Mercury Systems Inc. 64,785,876.18% 5.6% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Socket Mobile Inc.’s current beta is 0.28 and it happens to be 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Socket Mobile Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Mercury Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Socket Mobile Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. and Mercury Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mercury Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Mercury Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -7.53% and its average price target is $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Socket Mobile Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.3% of Mercury Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.76% of Socket Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Mercury Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Socket Mobile Inc. 10.83% 23.72% 14.83% 33% 9.92% 77.33% Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38%

For the past year Socket Mobile Inc. has stronger performance than Mercury Systems Inc.

Summary

Mercury Systems Inc. beats Socket Mobile Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.