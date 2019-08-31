Comparison of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)

Since Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 73.44%. Comparatively, 0.21% are Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

