Comparison of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|13.93
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Boston Omaha Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Boston Omaha Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 75.7% respectively. Comparatively, Boston Omaha Corporation has 16.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has 4.7% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.