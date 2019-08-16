Comparison of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 13.93 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Boston Omaha Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Boston Omaha Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 75.7% respectively. Comparatively, Boston Omaha Corporation has 16.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has 4.7% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.