Comparison of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

We are comparing Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 41 3.94 N/A 1.51 30.01 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.42 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smith & Nephew plc and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3%

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Nephew plc’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares and 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares. Smith & Nephew plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc has 21.56% stronger performance while Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.