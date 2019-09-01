Comparison of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -0.05 0.00 SAP SE 121 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

In table 1 we can see Smith Micro Software Inc. and SAP SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Smith Micro Software Inc. and SAP SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.38 beta indicates that Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SAP SE has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and SAP SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -19.09% and an $5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of SAP SE is $152.33, which is potential 27.85% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SAP SE seems more appealing than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of SAP SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.