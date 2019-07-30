Comparison of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.36 N/A -0.21 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.51 N/A -14.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Smith Micro Software Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 12.77% respectively. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has 80% stronger performance while Safe-T Group Ltd has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 5 of the 7 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.