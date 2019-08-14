Comparison of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

As Application Software companies, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.80 N/A -0.05 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.38 N/A 0.38 37.10

In table 1 we can see Smith Micro Software Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smith Micro Software Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.38 beta means Smith Micro Software Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Smith Micro Software Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 24.8% respectively. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.