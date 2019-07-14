Comparison of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 3.28 N/A -0.21 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.88 N/A -12.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smith Micro Software Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DropCar Inc.’s beta is 2.48 which is 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.5% of DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.43% are DropCar Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than DropCar Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.